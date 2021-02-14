Persepolis, Esteghlal Strikers Among Best Headers of 2020 AFC

The forward players of Iran’s Persepolis FC and Esteghlal FC have been nominated for the Best Headers of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has looked back at the 2020 tournament which turned out to be a thrilling affair despite the challenging circumstances. This time five players have been nominated for the Best Headers of the 2020 Champions League.

Here are the nominees:

Cheick Diabate

Esteghlal FC vs Al Ahli Saudi FC, Matchday 1

Ali Karimi's chipped cross from the edge of the penalty area found Cheick Diabate, who soared high to guide the ball into the net to complete a 3-0 win for Islamic Republic of Iran side Esteghlal FC.

Mehdi Abdi Qara

Persepolis FC v Al Nassr, Semi-final

Trailing by a goal, Persepolis FC needed a hero and Mehdi Abdi Qara was the player of the moment as he rose high to head home Bashar Resan's cross as the Iranian champions went on to win the penalty shootout.

Saad Natiq

Al Shorta vs Al Ahli Saudi FC, Matchday Two

Centre-back Saad Natiq escaped his marker and met Ali Fayez’s out-swinging cross from the corner with a powerful header that left goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais helpless as Iraq side Al Shorta went on to record their first ever win in the AFC Champions League.

Li Shenglong

Sydney FC vs Shanghai SIPG FC, Matchday Three

A brace of second-half Li Shenglong headers helped Shanghai SIPG come from behind to defeat Sydney FC 2-1, with the second showing the player's vision as he evaded his marker to score with a thunderous effort.

Dragan Ceran

Pakhtakor vs Esteghlal FC, Round of 16

Looking to make the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009, Pakhtakor fought back from a goal down with Dragan Ceran scoring with a scorching header as the Uzbekistan side went on to win 2-1.