Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with return to Barcelona

ALBAWABA - Barcelona are planning to re-sign Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The former Arsenal man excelled during his six month stay at Barca last season.

However, he opted to leave for regular game time in London once Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalan giants are now working on bringing the 35-year-old back to Camp Nou as cover for their Polish forward.

The Gabonese could be available on a free transfer in the summer, as he is not in Graham Potter's plans for next season.

Chelsea does not mind offloading Aubameyang due to his high salary, while Barcelona hope to get him without paying a hefty sum.

The striker has only managed to score three goals in 19 appearances this season.