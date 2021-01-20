Podolski Happy to See Ozil Leave Arsenal

  1. Home
Published January 20th, 2021 - 01:44 GMT
Photo: fenerbahce.org

Lucas Podolski says he is happy to see Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal and start playing football again after almost a year on the sidelines at Emirates Stadium.

Goal has reported that Ozil is on the verge of joining Fenerbahce on a free transfer after reaching an agreement with Arsenal over the termination of his current contract, which was originally due to expire in June.

The 32-year-old has already touched down in Istanbul ahead of his unveiling at the club he supported in his youth, with the curtain now set to come down on his seven-and-a-half-year career at Emirates Stadium.

