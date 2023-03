Premier League: Arsenal vs Everton predicted lineups

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli (L) celebrates after a shot from Arsenal's Italian midfielder Jorginho ends up in the net, rebounding off Aston Villa's Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for an own-goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on February 18, 2023. Arsenal won the game 4-2. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK / AFP)