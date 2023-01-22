Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Premier League leaders Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a highly-anticipated encounter at the top of the table.
Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium
- Arsenal Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Granit Xkaha, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli
- Man Utd Xl (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Fred, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst
