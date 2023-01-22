Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 22nd, 2023 - 11:17 GMT
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (C) has an unsuccessful shot during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Premier League leaders Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a highly-anticipated encounter at the top of the table.

Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium

  • Arsenal Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Granit Xkaha, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

  • Man Utd Xl (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Fred, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

