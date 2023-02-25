  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Published February 25th, 2023 - 12:05 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah eyes the ball during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah eyes the ball during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Liverpool return to Premier League action when they travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, February 25
Kick-off time: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace possible Xl (

Head coach: Patrick Vieira

Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes, Eberechi Eze; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard

  • Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota

Tags:Liverpool FCCrystal PalacePremier LeagueEnglish Premier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...