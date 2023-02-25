Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Liverpool return to Premier League action when they travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.
Match date: Saturday, February 25
Kick-off time: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool probable lineups
- Crystal Palace possible Xl (
Head coach: Patrick Vieira
Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes, Eberechi Eze; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard
- Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota
