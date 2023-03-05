Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Liverpool welcome old foes Manchester United to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, March 5
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium
Liverpool vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez
- Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)