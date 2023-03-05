Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 5th, 2023 - 10:54 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 1, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Liverpool welcome old foes Manchester United to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, March 5
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Liverpool possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

