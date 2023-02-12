Premier League: Manchester City vs Aston Villa predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published February 12th, 2023 - 11:52 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (R) celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (R) celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Match date: Sunday, 12 February
Kick-off: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Aston Villa probable lineups

  • Man City Xl (4-3-3):

Head Coach: Josep Guardiola

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

  • Aston Villa Xl (4-4-2):

Head coach: Unai Emery

Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Luacs Digne; Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendia; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins

