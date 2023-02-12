Premier League: Manchester City vs Aston Villa predicted lineups

Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
Match date: Sunday, 12 February
Kick-off: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City vs Aston Villa probable lineups
- Man City Xl (4-3-3):
Head Coach: Josep Guardiola
Ederson; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish
- Aston Villa Xl (4-4-2):
Head coach: Unai Emery
Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Luacs Digne; Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendia; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins
