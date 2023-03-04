Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester City and Newcastle United are set to meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.
Match date: Saturday, March 4
Kick-off time: 12:30 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City vs Newcastle United probable lineups
- Man City possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish
- Newcastle United possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Eddie Howe
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin
