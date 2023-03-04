Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 4th, 2023 - 09:24 GMT
(L-R) Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias, Manchester City's English midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan applaud the fans after the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester City and Newcastle United are set to meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, March 4
Kick-off time: 12:30 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Newcastle United probable lineups

  • Man City possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

  • Newcastle United possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

