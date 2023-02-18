Premier League: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published February 18th, 2023 - 11:35 GMT
Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 15, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Manchester City will be determined to keep hold of Premier league top spot when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, February 18
Kick-off: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: City Ground Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest Xl (4-3-1-2):

Head coach: Steve Cooper

Keylor Navas; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Danilo, Remo Freuler, Jonjo Shelvey; Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson, Chris Wood

  • Man City Xl (3-2-4-1):

Head coach: Josep Guardiola

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

