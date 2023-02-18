Premier League: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups

Manchester City will be determined to keep hold of Premier league top spot when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Match date: Saturday, February 18
Kick-off: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: City Ground Stadium
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City probable lineups
- Nottingham Forest Xl (4-3-1-2):
Head coach: Steve Cooper
Keylor Navas; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Danilo, Remo Freuler, Jonjo Shelvey; Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson, Chris Wood
- Man City Xl (3-2-4-1):
Head coach: Josep Guardiola
Ederson; Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)