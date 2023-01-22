Premier League: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton probable lineups

  1. Home
Published January 22nd, 2023 - 11:01 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester City will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton predicted lineups

  • Man City Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

  • Wolves Xl (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia, Daniel Podence; Matheus Cunha

