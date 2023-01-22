Premier League: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton probable lineups

Manchester City will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton predicted lineups
- Man City Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Josep Guardiola
Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden
- Wolves Xl (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Julen Lopetegui
Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia, Daniel Podence; Matheus Cunha
