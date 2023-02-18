Premier League: Newcastle vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Newcastle United will be hoping to defeat Liverpool when the two teams face at the St James' Park on Saturday evening.
Match date: Saturday, February 18
Kick-off: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: St James' Park
Newcastle vs Liverpool probable lineups
- Newcastle United Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Eddie Howe
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton; Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
- Liverpool Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo
