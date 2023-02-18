Premier League: Newcastle vs Liverpool predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published February 18th, 2023 - 12:19 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 13, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Newcastle United will be hoping to defeat Liverpool when the two teams face at the St James' Park on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, February 18
Kick-off: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: St James' Park

Newcastle vs Liverpool probable lineups

  • Newcastle United Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton; Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

  • Liverpool Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

