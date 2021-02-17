Preparations on for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

Preparations for next month’s 50KM Al Marmoom Ultramarathon have picked up pace and organisers have promised a safe and unforgettable race that will test the participants’ endurance and resolve.

Organized under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council, in association with Dubai Municipality and FittGROUP, the 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will take place on Friday, March 5, in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

The event will also offer two shorter races of 10km and 5km, and all three races will take runners into the desert, across some fascinating landscape.

All participants will receive finisher medals and the top three rankings in each category, male and female, will be awarded trophies.

Registration for the event is still open through the official website, https://www.ultramarathon.ae, or Hopasports (https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/al-marmoom-ultramarathon-50km-10km-…), and race organizers have organized a series of practice sessions, or ‘build up’ runs, for registered participants in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve every Friday, until February 26.

Speaking about the race, Danil Bornventure, Race Director of FittGROUP, said: “The 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will be a challenging race, that will test participants’ endurance, both mental and physical stamina, as well as strength and courage.

“Following the popular success of Al Marmoom Dune Run, we are offering the shorter distances of 10km and 5km to encourage the many runners who wish to experience the challenge of a desert race. This event brings together the growing running community, both elite and recreational runners.

“It is being organized after unprecedented demand from runners who are looking for challenging competitions at all levels.”

Speaking about the health and safety measures in place, Bornventure added: “The health and safety of participants, organizers and crew is our highest priority. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will follow all the guidelines and protocols of the relevant authorities and ensure that every precautionary measure is implemented and adhered to. We will act vigilantly to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone involved.”

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world, spread across more than 40 hectares of pristine shrub land that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes, and wild cats.

The 3,000 years old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site - one of the oldest sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age - is also located within the reserve.

Organising sports events inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, as well as places like Hatta and Jumeirah, has been one of Dubai Sports Council’s principal focus in recent times, as the Council promotes these areas among both the domestic and international tourists as a premier destination.

With natives of more than 200 countries calling Dubai their home, Dubai Sports Council has also been regularly launching new initiatives and adding new events to its calendar for the benefit of every member of Dubai’s diverse community.