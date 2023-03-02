PSG cool down interest in Mohamed Salah

ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has pulled out of the race to sign Liverpool star Mohammed Salah, according to Sportskeeda.

The French giants were monitoring the 30-year-old amidst rumors that Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi might leave.

But transfer expert Ben Jacobs believes that the Reds are not willing to sell the Egyptian star as they hope to change their fortunes next season after a shambolic campaign.

Salah has proven to be consistent this term by scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

His current deal will reach its end in the summer of 2025.