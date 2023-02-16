PSG fear impact of Qatari bid for Manchester United

Concerns are growing within Paris Saint-Germain in regards to Qatar's potential bid for Manchester United and the impact it may have on the French club as per L'Equipe.

PSG dominated competitions locally in previous years and focus is now centered on winning the Champions League.

The Parisian club has been backed by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011.

Even though Qatar's potential bid for United is set to come from a separate entity, the source of funding is likely the same.

Outlets in France fear that a successful bid will shift attention away from PSG.