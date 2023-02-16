  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG fear impact of Qatari bid for Manchester United

PSG fear impact of Qatari bid for Manchester United

Published February 16th, 2023 - 06:43 GMT
Manchester United's players pose for a team picture before the start of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg football match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Manchester United's players pose for a team picture before the start of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg football match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Concerns are growing within Paris Saint-Germain in regards to Qatar's potential bid for Manchester United and the impact it may have on the French club as per L'Equipe.

PSG dominated competitions locally in previous years and focus is now centered on winning the Champions League.

The Parisian club has been backed by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011.

Even though Qatar's potential bid for United is set to come from a separate entity, the source of funding is likely the same.

Outlets in France fear that a successful bid will shift attention away from PSG.

Tags:Manchester UnitedPSGParis Saint-GermainQatar Sports Investments

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...