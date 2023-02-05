  1. Home
PSG seeks to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool

Published February 5th, 2023 - 01:48 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

According to multiple reports, PSG is interested in signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool amidst problems at the English club.

GOAL has reported that PSG is vying for the signature of Salah while the Mirror suggested that the Egyptian forward was seen meeting PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the Middle East.

A report on Calciomercato suggested that the Reds would be willing to part ways with their goal-scoring machine at the right price.

Although a transfer is difficult at this time, the situation could change in the summer with Liverpool struggling to find results and Klopp having already assembled a younger forward battery of Nunez, Gakpo, and Diaz at Anfield.

