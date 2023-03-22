PSG make Bernardo Silva a top priority signing

ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-German (PSG) are believed to be eyeing a move for Manchester City's star Bernardo Silva in the summer

The Portuguese star is reportedly keen on leaving City and England in general, as per Relevo.

PSG have placed the 28-year-old on top of their wishlist for the summer, but they will face opposition from Barcelona, whose financial struggles make any possible deal very difficult.

Silva has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola's plans as he featured in 290 matches since arriving in 2017.

The Portugal international has a current market value of €80 million, according to Transfermarkt.

His deal at City will reach its expiry date on June 30, 2025.