  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG make Bernardo Silva a top priority signing

PSG make Bernardo Silva a top priority signing

Published March 22nd, 2023 - 10:51 GMT
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) speaks with Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (L) before bringing him on as a substitute during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) speaks with Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (L) before bringing him on as a substitute during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-German (PSG) are believed to be eyeing a move for Manchester City's star Bernardo Silva in the summer

The Portuguese star is reportedly keen on leaving City and England in general, as per Relevo.

PSG have placed the 28-year-old on top of their wishlist for the summer, but they will face opposition from Barcelona, whose financial struggles make any possible deal very difficult.

Silva has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola's plans as he featured in 290 matches since arriving in 2017.

The Portugal international has a current market value of €80 million, according to Transfermarkt.

His deal at City will reach its expiry date on June 30, 2025.

Tags:Bernardo SilvaManchester CityFC BarcelonaPSGParis Saint-Germain

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...