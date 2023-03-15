  1. Home
PSG recieve massive boost in Mohamed Salah chase

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah takes part in a training session at Liverpool training ground in Liverpool, northwest England, on March 14, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 last second-leg football match against Real Madrid. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-Germain target Mohamed Salah is considering leaving Liverpool in the summer despite extending his contract at the start of the season, according to Fichajes.

The Reds are set to make a huge profit should they decide to sell the 30-year-old as they plan to revamp their squad.

PSG are considering signing the Egyptian forward as they fear that Lionel Messi's days at the club could be numbered.

Neymar's future at the Paris-based club is also in question forcing the management to search for suitable alternatives.

Salah still has two more years in his deal with Liverpool and is currently Valued at €80 million.

