PSG recieve massive boost in Mohamed Salah chase

ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-Germain target Mohamed Salah is considering leaving Liverpool in the summer despite extending his contract at the start of the season, according to Fichajes.

The Reds are set to make a huge profit should they decide to sell the 30-year-old as they plan to revamp their squad.

PSG are considering signing the Egyptian forward as they fear that Lionel Messi's days at the club could be numbered.

Neymar's future at the Paris-based club is also in question forcing the management to search for suitable alternatives.

Salah still has two more years in his deal with Liverpool and is currently Valued at €80 million.