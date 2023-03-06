PSG set asking price for Kylian Mbappe

ALBAWABA - Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will be demanding no less than for €200 million for their all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe, as per Planeta Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are believed to be one of the main candidates to buy the Frenchman from PSG in the summer.

However, the report says the price is exorbitant according to the Spanish giants who do not plan to pay such a hefty sum for a player whose contract will reach its end next season.

The 24-year-old has been an influential figure at the Parc des Princes this campaign.

He has scored 30 goals in 30 matches across all competitions so far.