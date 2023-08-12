PSG vs Lorient possible lineups, prediction: Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) begin their Ligue 1 title defence on Saturday when they host Lorient at the Parc de Princes.
Match date: Saturday, August 12
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Parc des Princes
PSG vs Lorient probable lineups
Paris Saint-Germain possible Xl
Manager: Luis Enrique
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; Fabian Ruiz, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Marco Asensio, Hugo Ekitike, Lee Kang-in
FC Lorient possible Xl
Manager: Regis Le Bris
Yvon Mvogo; Bamo Meite, Julien Laporte, Montassar Talbi; Gedeon Kalulu, Laurent Abergel, Jean-Victor Makengo, Vincent Le Goff; Romain Faivre, Ibrahima Kone, Bamba Dieng
Prediction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Lorient: The home side should grab the three points despite the absence of most of their stars.