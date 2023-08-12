  1. Home
PSG vs Lorient possible lineups, prediction: Ligue 1

Published August 12th, 2023 - 11:00 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain’s team poses for a photo before a friendly football match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on August 3, 2023. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s team poses for a photo before a friendly football match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on August 3, 2023. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) begin their Ligue 1 title defence on Saturday when they host Lorient at the Parc de Princes.

Match date: Saturday, August 12
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs Lorient probable lineups

  • Paris Saint-Germain possible Xl

Manager: Luis Enrique

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; Fabian Ruiz, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Marco Asensio, Hugo Ekitike, Lee Kang-in

  • FC Lorient possible Xl

Manager: Regis Le Bris

Yvon Mvogo; Bamo Meite, Julien Laporte, Montassar Talbi; Gedeon Kalulu, Laurent Abergel, Jean-Victor Makengo, Vincent Le Goff; Romain Faivre, Ibrahima Kone, Bamba Dieng

Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Lorient: The home side should grab the three points despite the absence of most of their stars.

