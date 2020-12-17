Qatar Jubilant After Winning Bid to Host Asian Games in 2030

After Qatar won the bid for the 2030 Asian Games, festivities marked the joy of the citizens and residents in various parts of Doha. Buildings were lit up and giant screens displayed the Doha Host City images that congratulated Qatar. Visuals of excitement that broke out at Muscat after Doha was officially announced as the host of 2030 Asian Games were also on display.

Qatari citizens look at a digital sign displaying the Doha 2030 21st Asian Games Host City logo at Lusail City in Qatar Wednesday after Doha won the vote to host the prestigious sporting event

Other prominent locations in the country, including Barahat Msheireb at Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Al Hazm also displayed Doha 2030 logo.