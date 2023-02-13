Qatar to launch bid for Manchester United as deadline approaches

Reports claim that a Qatari consortium is set to launch a bid to buy Premier League giants Manchester United.

A soft deadline of 17 February is assigned for the first round of proposals for the take over.

The Glazer family who owns the club are considering "all strategic alternatives" including the sale of the club as per BBC.

Lifelong United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already showed interest and is planning to submit a bid with the assistance of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, but there is uncertainty in regards to concrete interest from Qatar.

It is believed that Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) headed by Nasser Al Khelaifi will eventually enter the bidding race, even though the process would be complicated.

QSI currently owns Paris St-Germain and a minority stake in Portuguese side Braga.

UEFA rules prevent multi-club ownership, but allow a smaller stake in clubs.

Al Khelaifi will play an important role in the Qatari bid as it stands, although he will have no direct involvement afterwards.

Therefore, any proposed deal would have to come through private individuals or a different organisation.