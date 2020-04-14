Qatar to Participate in 10th West Asia Championship in UAE

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has confirmed the participation of Qatar’s national team in the 10th edition of the West Asia Football Federation Championship to be hosted by the UAE from Jan 2 to 15, 2021.

Other participating teams so far include Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman alongside hosts UAE.

Qatar was crowned champions of eighth edition held in 2014 with a win over Jordan. Qatar won 2-0 in the final of a tournament hosted by Qatar during the period from December 25 to January 7, 2014.

The year 2000 witnessed the launch of the first edition in Jordan where Iran won the title.

Six teams have won the championship title in the tournament’s history with Iran bagging the winner’s trophy four times – 2000, 2004, 2007 and 2008 compared to one time title for Iraq (2002), Kuwait (2010), Syria (2012), Qatar (2014) and Bahrain (2019).