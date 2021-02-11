Qatar to Play World Cup Euro Qualifiers at Generali Arena in Vienna

Qatar will play their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ European zone qualifying matches against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan at the Generali Arena in the south of Vienna, Austria.

Qatar take on Luxembourg on March 24 before facing Azerbaijani team on the 27th of the same month.

The European Football Association (UEFA) invited the Qatar Football Association (QFA) to participate in the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™.

The Asian champions will join Group A – alongside UEFA Euro 2016 winners Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan.

Qatar will play their ‘home’ fixtures on European soil in order to facilitate shorter travel times for their group opponents. As the FIFA World Cup 2022 host nation, Qatar has already qualified for the tournament.

Though Qatar automatically qualify being the hosts but are taking part in the qualifying to get match practice in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As well as playing World Cup qualifying matches in Europe, Qatar will also participate in the Copa America and CONCACAF Gold Cup next summer.

Earlier, Qatar coach Felix Sanchez had said, “This will help us reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the best possible manner by playing in European qualifiers. All these games will be exciting and interesting.

“There’s every chance we could be playing against European sides at the World Cup in 2022. We are also playing Copa America and the CONCACAF Gold Cup next year. This is good planning,” he said.

“We are going to play teams, not just from Asia now. This will be good preparation for us going into the World Cup.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to play against top sides and improve our game,” Sanchez said.

“What I can say is all the teams in our group are strong. We have Portugal who are the Euro champions. Portugal will be favourite in this group. It will be a good game against them”.

“We will play a team that is at the highest level. It will be good for us to play against them. It will be an excellent experience for us. We will have the chance to play highly competitive teams”.

“Ireland and Serbia will be great games as well. All these sides are ranked high. I think it is a great opportunity to play against them soon,” Sanchez said.