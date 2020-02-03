Qatar Stars League General Assembly Meeting held

The Qatar Stars League’s (QSL) Ordinary General Assembly Meeting was held on Sunday at the Sheraton Doha Hotel and chaired by QSL CEO Hani Taleb Ballan.

Also in attendance were QFA representative and member of the Executive Committee of QSL Ahmed Abdulaziz al Boenain, representatives of football club companies Jassim Sultan al Rumaihi and Nasser Mohammed al Hitmi.

The Ordinary General Assembly procedures started with the address the CEO.

Hani announced the start of Ordinary General Assembly in accordance with the agenda, where the approval of the Ordinary General Assembly was done in accordance with the Articles of Association of the organization, appointing members to record and review the meeting’s proceedings, approving the annual report on the activities of the organization, reviewing and approving its audited financial statements for the year ended and approving the auditor’s report, appointment of independent auditors based on the recommendation of Executive Committee and view the budget approved by the Executive Committee.

The clubs’ representatives in the Executive Committee were elected at the meeting. They are: Aref Mohamed al Abdullah (Al Ahli club), Turki Nasser al Ali al Maadeed (Al Sadd club) and Abdullah Hamed Abdullah Ali al Mulla (Qatar Sports Club).

Al Rumaihi was chosen as a member of the Executive Committee as an experienced person, according to the statute.