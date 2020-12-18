QND 2020 Cycling Ride

More than 100 cyclists rode on Friday as part of the Qatar National Day 2020 celebrations, from Lagoona Mall in Doha to Al Khor Corniche.

Mostly dressed in maroon and white jerseys, the riders cycled over 90km with a pace of more or less 30-32 km/h, adhering to the precautionary measures such as checking of Ehteraz green code, wearing of face masks before the ride, and social distancing, among others, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Qatar is absolutely playing a big role in promoting sport, exercise, and health living and that is why we are creating these type of events for people to see that there are active people, active cyclists out there and we obviously want to promote healthy living, and we are aligning ourselves with brands that are one thing to get on board as well,” Qatar Chain Reaction’s (QCR) Saturday Social Ride cyclist Adiel Mohamed told Gulf Times.

QCR is one of the largest groups of cyclists in the country which holds weekly (Friday and Saturday) rides, attracting various nationalities who want to contribute and promote healthy and active lifestyle.

Many cyclists lauded the efforts of the Qatar government in promoting the sport and in building dedicated cycle paths such as the Olympic Cycling Lane (OCL), which opened during the Qatar National Sport Day in February.

“The OCL is a step up from existing cycling infrastructure such as the popular cycle path between the Corniche and Hamad International Airport. It is a fully lit, 7m wide, two lane road, with car parking and toilet facilities at its start point near to Doha Golf Club,” QCR posted on its website.

“Most significantly, it will allow fitness and competitive cyclists to ride longer distances safely, with the out-and-back to Al Khor being already 66km and the link to the north offering access to smaller, quieter roads around Al Thakira and Ras Laffan,” QCR added.

Mohamed highlighted the importance of these traffic-free cycle paths in ensuring the safety of cyclists – families, groups, and individuals – throughout their journeys.

“I feel that they are encouraging people to go out and cycle by creating these safe cycling paths,” he added.

Besides OCL, other dedicated cycle paths across Qatar have been attracting many residents and enthusiasts to take up cycling especially during this cold season, it is learnt.

A number of races and events are also scheduled to take place early next year, according to QCR. These include the Qatar Foundation (QF) Triathlon Series - Race 2, QF Running Series - Race 2, MTB stage race, QF Duathlon Series - Race 2, Al Ghariyah Ultra Triathlon, National Time Trial Championships, and the National Road Race Champs, among others.