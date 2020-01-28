QOC Announce 2020 Sport Events Calendar

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced the calendar of sporting events and championships to be organized by the sport federations and authorities in the country from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

This year’s calendar includes 65 sport championships and events, the most prominent of them are FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour -Qatar Open to be organized by the Qatar Volleyball Association at Katara from March 9-13 and 2020 FIFA Club World Cup from December 9-19.

The State of Qatar will also organize 35 international championships including, World Singles Qualification Tournament for Tokyo 2020 Olympics from May 28-31, Qatar Fencing Grand Prix from January 24-26, FINA 10km Marathon Swim World Series 2020 on February 15th on Doha Corniche, Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship from 20-22 February, HH the Amir Show Jumping Cup at the QEF Arena from February 20-22, Qatar Total Open from February 23-29, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters from March 5-8 at Educational City, FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 18-21, 1st and 2nd Qatar ITF World Tennis Tour Junior Open, FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour from the first of April, QSF Squash Open Championship from April 4-6, IAAF Diamond League on 17 April, Judo Masters Championship from May 28-30, FINA Swimming World Cup from October 8-10, Qatar Classic Squash Championship from October 16 to November 2, Qatar Junior’s Table Tennis Championship October 27-31, Qatar and Al Rayyan International Show Jumping Championship, 5th and 6th Qatar Men’s ITF World Tennis Championship, Qatar Asian Weightlifting Championship from December 19-24.

At African level, Doha will host the CAF Super Cup on February 14, 2020. While at the Asian level, the calendar includes 11 sport events, 7th Asia Rugby Championship (Men and Women from March 4-8 and Doha Junior Squash Open Championship to be organized by the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federaton from March 11-14 at Khalifa International Complex for Tennis and Squash, Qatar Junior Squash Championship from March 15-17, West Asia Rugby Championship from April 2-5, Qatar Frist Asian Junior Tennis Championship from April 6-11, Qatar Second Asian Junior Tennis Championship from April 13-18, Asian Friendly U19 Cricket Championship from May 1-15, Qatar Third Asian Junior Tennis Championship from November 9-14, Asian Cricket Championship from December 6-18 and Qatar Asian Junior Team Championship from December 28, 2020 to January 1, 2021.

At GCC level, Doha will host four championships including the GCC Women's Cricket Championship from January 16-22, GCC Basketball 3x3 Championship on April 1, GCC Club Basketball Championship from May 29 to June 6 and the 28th GCC Aquatics Championship in August.

Doha is also set to a huge number of local events including National Sport Day on February 11, Qatar Volleyball Cup final on March 24, SOP finals on March 25, Qatar Basketball Cup final on March 31, Qatar Handball Cup final on May 7, HH the Amir Volleyball Cup final on May 12, HH the Amir Football Cup final on May 15, HH the Amir Handball Cup final on May 18 and the Sport Excellence Day to be organized by the QOC in November.

Moreover, the national sport federations and committees will organize 216 community events including 12 events to be organized by the QOC Sport Affairs Department including Sport Diplomatic Day on February 29, QOC Ramadan Championship from April 26 to May 5, Olympic Day on June 23, World Challenge Day, QOC Electronic Games Championship on September 12, World Walking Day on October 29, Entertainment Day For People with Special Needs on November 5, QOC Padel Championship from November 15-17, Fitness and Health Program on December 2 and the QOC Multi-Sports Championship on December 19.