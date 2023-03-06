Rafael Leao offered to Real Madrid

ALBAWABA - AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has been offered to Real Madrid by his agent Jorge Mendes, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Los Blancos already have Vinícius Jr, who plays in the same position as the Portuguese star.

The Spanish giants are instead focused on signing Borussia Dortmund's star midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer, who will cost at least €120 million.

Leao's current deal with AC Milan is set to expire in June of 2024.

He is currently valued at €85 million as per Transfermarkt.