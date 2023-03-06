  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Rafael Leao offered to Real Madrid

Rafael Leao offered to Real Madrid

Published March 6th, 2023 - 08:07 GMT
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Torino on February 10, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Torino on February 10, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has been offered to Real Madrid by his agent Jorge Mendes, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Los Blancos already have Vinícius Jr, who plays in the same position as the Portuguese star.

The Spanish giants are instead focused on signing Borussia Dortmund's star midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer, who will cost at least €120 million.

Leao's current deal with AC Milan is set to expire in June of 2024.

He is currently valued at €85 million as per Transfermarkt.

Tags:AC MilanJorge MendesRafael LeaoReal MadridVinicius Junior

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...