Rafael Nadal provides injury update

ALBAWABA - Rafael Nadal released an update regarding his recent injury, as he appeared practicing in a video that he posted on social media ahead of his return.

The Spaniard has been out of action since picking up a grade two tear to his iliopsoas muscle in the Australian Open.

It was expected that he will be out for six to eight weeks and would be back for the Monte Carlo Masters.

However, the 36-year-old told the Spanish press as quoted by tennishead.net: “I am taking it week by week, I’m having tests to see the progress from the injury,

“I haven’t talked much since what happened in Australia, but in Australia I had a big, big breakdown.”

“It was a very big tear in the muscle, I tore a little bit of the tendon. It is a very complicated place in the psoas, in all sports, but in tennis we get strength from there, so it is a slower recovery than we would like.

He added, “Everyday I’m at the academy training, gym, recovery, 15 or 20 minutes on the court so that my arm doesn’t degenerate.”

Sources believe that Nadal will be be targeting a return at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, which he has won 11 times.