Real Madrid Beat Barcelona to Win Clasico and Top La Liga

Published October 16th, 2022 - 04:19 GMT
Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde (L) scores his team's second goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on October 16, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde (L) scores his team's second goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on October 16, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona 3-1 in the Clasico to overtake their fierce rivals at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 12th minute by converting a rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved from Vinicius Junior, with Fede Valverde drilling home the second from the edge of the box before the break.

Ferran Torres pulled one back for Barcelona in the final stages after good work by Ansu Fati, but Rodrygo won and converted a late penalty to ensure Carlo Ancelotti's reigning champions inflicted Barcelona's first domestic defeat of the season.

AFP

Tags:Real MadridFC BarcelonaLa LigaEl ClasicoFederico ValverdeKarim BenzemaRodrygoFerran Torres

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

