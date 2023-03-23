Real Madrid to move for Haaland in 2024

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid are looking for a long term substitute to Karim Benzema and Manchester City's Erling Haaland appears to be their primary candidate.

Benzema's injury issues, age and drop in form are worrying signs that the club is taking under consideration.

Therefore, Spanish publication AS says that Real Madrid will prioritize the signing of Haaland in the summer of 2024.

The Spaniards will push for the Norway international regardless of whether they manage to get Kylian Mbappe or not.

Manchester City may allow the 22-year-old to leave if they receive an offer between €220 to €240 million in 2024.