Real Madrid are plotting a €90 million (£79mm/$109m) swoop for Erling Haaland - according to ABC.

Borussia Dortmund may be open to selling the Norwegian striker amid debts in excess of €70m (£61m/$65m), and the Blancos are willing to include Luca Jovic or Mariano Diaz in any final deal.

However, several other top clubs have been heavily linked with Haaland, including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.