Real Madrid thrash Liverpool 5-2 in Champions League first leg

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid came from two goals down to thrash Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the fourth minute for the Reds and Mohamed Salah added the second ten minutes later.

However, the visitors managed to score twice by Vinicius Jr to level the score before the break.

Eder Militao header gave Carlo Ancelotti's men the lead less than three minutes into the second half.

Karim Benzema added two more goals later on as Real Madrid secured a historic victory against Jurgen Klopp's men ahead of the second leg in Spain on March 15.

Napoli power past 10-man Frankfurt

Elsewhere, Serie A leaders Napoli clinched a deserved 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in at the Deutsche Bank Park in Germany.

Goals scored by Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave the Italian side an important advantage into the second leg next month.