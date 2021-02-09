Real Madrid Will Look to Sign Mbappe or Haaland This Summer

Real Madrid will look to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window - according to El Chiringuito.

The Blancos have identified the Paris-Saint-Germain talisman and the Borussia Dortmund striker as their two main targets, with a lack of attacking options having proven costly for Zinedine Zidane's side in 2020-21.

Mbappe is reportedly valued in excess of £200 million ($275m), while Haaland has a £68 million ($94m) release clause in his current contract.