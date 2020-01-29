Robotic Exoskeleton Helps Paraplegic Sportsman Walk Over, Hug His Mother

A robotic exoskeleton developed by Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has helped a paraplegic sportsman walk over and hug his mother for the first time in 10 years.

Korean para-athlete and pro-archer Jun-beom Park was confined to a wheelchair in 2008 after being involved in an accident as a school boy.

He damaged his thoracic vertebrae – the small bones that form the spine – in an incident that left him unable to walk.

Now, 11 years on, the archery star has taken his ‘second first steps’ thanks to an ‘exoskeleton suit’ developed by Hyundai Motors Robotics Lab in Seoul, South Korea.

In a heartwarming video produced by Hyundai, Jun-beom, 28, is seen putting his weight on his legs to stand up from his wheelchair, aided by the Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton (H-MEX).

The H-MEX is designed to help paraplegics and elderly people walk, as well as helping to reduce back injuries for manual laborers.