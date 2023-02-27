Ronaldo tells close friend from Juventus to join him at Al-Nassr

ALBAWABA - Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly trying to convince one of his closest friends from his spell at Juventus to join him at Al-Nassr.

The 38-year-old wants back up Juve goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio to follow him to Saudi Arabia as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Portuguese star has urged the 32-year-old to make the move and "enjoy the lifestyle".

Ronaldo decided to join Al-Nassr at the end of last year after leaving Manchester United by mutual agreement in November 2022.

He has scored eight goals and made two assists in five appearances with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League).

Meanwhile, Pinsoglio's contract with Juventus will reach its end in the summer.

The keeper has made only five official appearances with the Turin giants since 2014.