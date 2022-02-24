  1. Home
Russian GP Still on F1 Calendar Despite Situation in Ukraine

Published February 24th, 2022 - 12:49 GMT
McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

Formula One (F1) is yet to make a decision regarding the upcoming Russian Grand Prix that is scheduled in September despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The race that will take place at the Sochi Autodrom is still on this year's calendar.

The F1 released an official statement on Thursday regarding the situation.

It read: "Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

Meanwhile, the sport’s governing body, the FIA, has not issued any statement.

UEFA is being pressured as well to strip St Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final next May.

F1 monitoring developments (Photo: AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
