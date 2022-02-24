Russian GP Still on F1 Calendar Despite Situation in Ukraine

Formula One (F1) is yet to make a decision regarding the upcoming Russian Grand Prix that is scheduled in September despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The race that will take place at the Sochi Autodrom is still on this year's calendar.

The F1 released an official statement on Thursday regarding the situation.

It read: "Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

Meanwhile, the sport’s governing body, the FIA, has not issued any statement.

UEFA is being pressured as well to strip St Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final next May.