Salah to Stay at Liverpool Despite Interest from Real Madrid and Juventus

Mohammed Salah will remain at Liverpool despite interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, but may consider his options at the end of next season.

Salah was rumoured to be the subject of £150m ($189m) offers from Real and Juve, and the Mirror reports he was tempted, but has opted to remain with the European Champions.

Salah, who has 71 goals in 104 Liverpool appearances, will attempt to improve on the Reds second-place Premier League finish from last year.