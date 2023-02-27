Salah's agent responds to Liverpool exit claims

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2023 - 06:57 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah takes part in a team training session at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool, north-west England on February 20, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match against Real Madrid. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah takes part in a team training session at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool, north-west England on February 20, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match against Real Madrid. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has responded to  speculation regarding his client's future at Liverpool.

Spanish media claimed that the 30-year-old will be weighing his options at the end of the season.

Fichajes believes the Egyptian star will likely decide to leave if Liverpool fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, Salah's agent responded to these claims via his Twitter account: "Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about.

'Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn't even crossed our minds."

