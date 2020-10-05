Saudi Arabia Submits Full Bid Documents to Host 2030 Asian Games

Saudi Arabia on Sunday submitted its full bid documents to host the 2030 Asian Games in Riyadh.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, sports minister and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), said: “We are delighted to announce the submission of our official Riyadh 2030 bid book” to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Qatar is the only other nation still in the race to host the event, and also submitted its documents on Sunday - the OCA’s deadline.

Saudi Arabia submitted in April a letter of intent to host the games.

In the letter, the SAOC illustrated the Kingdom’s ambitious vision to organize an “unprecedented version” of the event.

More than 10,000 athletes from 45 countries participate at the the event to compete in 40 games.