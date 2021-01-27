Saudi Arabia's F1 Grand Prix Pushed to December

Saudi Arabia’s debut Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place in December after it was postponed a week as a result of the pandemic, said a report.

The first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix had been set for November 26-28, but a new date was announced following the decision to postpone the start of this year’s season due to travel restrictions, said a report in Arab News.

The 2021 calendar for F1 has been revised and will now begin on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“We are still more than 10 months away from lights out on the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and, while anticipation is already at fever pitch, I am sure Saudi Arabia’s passionate race fans can wait one week longer for the race that so many of us have already waited our whole lives for,” said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, president of Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Meanwhile, Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged."

“The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely.”

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural F1 race is the first in a long-term partnership between Formula 1 and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

It will take place on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore and bring with it a full weekend of live motorsport, entertainment and culture that promises to thrill Saudis and visitors alike, the report said.