Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr Xl vs Al Wahda predicted lineup

Al Wahda welcome Al Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, 9 February
Kick-off: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: King Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium
Al Nassr Xl vs Al Wahda probable lineup
- Al-Nassr Xl (4-5-1)
Head coach: Rudi Garcia
Agustin Rossi; Ghislain Konan, Abdullah Madu, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Sultan Al-Ghannam; Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Sami Al-Najei, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo.
