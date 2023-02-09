  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr Xl vs Al Wahda predicted lineup

Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr Xl vs Al Wahda predicted lineup

Published February 9th, 2023 - 10:46 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) attempts a free-kick during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at the King Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) attempts a free-kick during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at the King Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Al Wahda welcome Al Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, 9 February
Kick-off: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: King Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium

Al Nassr Xl vs Al Wahda probable lineup

  • Al-Nassr Xl (4-5-1)

Head coach: Rudi Garcia

Agustin Rossi; Ghislain Konan, Abdullah Madu, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Sultan Al-Ghannam; Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Sami Al-Najei, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tags:Al WahdaAl NassrRoshn Saudi LeagueSaudi Pro League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...