Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr Xl vs Ettifaq predicted lineup

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his official Al-Nassr debut when they host Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) on Sunday evening.

Match date: Sunday, 22 January

Kick-off: 17:30 (GMT)

Venue: Mrsool Park Stadium

Al-Nassr Xl vs Al-Ettifaq probable lineup

Al Nassr Xl (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Rudi Garcia

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdullah Madu, Abdulelah Al-Amri; Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Anderson Talisca, Pity Martinez, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo