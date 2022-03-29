Senegal Qualify for 2022 World Cup Finals at the Expense of Egypt

Liverpool star Sadio Mane converted a shoot-out penalty in Diamniadio on Tuesday to take African champions Senegal to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Egypt.

Senegal won the second leg of the African play-off 1-0 thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Boulaye Dia and the teams finished level at 1-1 on aggregate after extra time.

As was the case in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, Mane was entrusted with taking the crucial fifth kick for his country and once again he made no mistake to give his side a 3-1 victory in the shoot-out.

Source: AFP