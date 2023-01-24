  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Serie A: Lazio vs AC Milan predicted lineups

Serie A: Lazio vs AC Milan predicted lineups

Published January 24th, 2023 - 12:51 GMT
AC Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud speaks to teammates during the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 18, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
AC Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud speaks to teammates during the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 18, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Second-placed AC Milan will be facing a tough opponent in Serie A on Tuesday when they travel to meet Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Match date: Tuesday, 24 January
Kick-off: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio vs AC Milan probable lineups

  • Lazio Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Maurizio Sarri

Ivan Provedel; Elseid Hysaj, Nicolo Casale, Alessio Romagnoli, Adam Marusic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Felipe Andersen, Mattia Zaccagni

  • AC Milan Xl (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Stefano Pioli

Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Tags:AC MilanSS LazioSerie A

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...