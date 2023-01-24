Serie A: Lazio vs AC Milan predicted lineups

Second-placed AC Milan will be facing a tough opponent in Serie A on Tuesday when they travel to meet Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
Match date: Tuesday, 24 January
Kick-off: 19:45 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Lazio vs AC Milan probable lineups
- Lazio Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Maurizio Sarri
Ivan Provedel; Elseid Hysaj, Nicolo Casale, Alessio Romagnoli, Adam Marusic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Felipe Andersen, Mattia Zaccagni
- AC Milan Xl (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Stefano Pioli
Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)