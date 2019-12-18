Spanish Football Chief Praises New Super Cup Format in Saudi Arabia

The head of the Spanish Football Federation has praised the new format of the Spanish Super Cup that will be played in Saudi Arabia next month.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will take part in the tournament in Jeddah - the first time four teams have played in the event instead of the usual two.

The event will be played in Saudi Arabia for the first time and the matches will take place at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

Luis Rubiales made his comments alongside Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority, after they toured the venue.

“We are pleased to have the Spanish Super Cup in the Kingdom, and we are proud to have four strong Spanish clubs here in Jeddah,” Rubiales said.

Prince Abdul Aziz: "We are delighted to host the Spanish Super Cup, and this event will not only be a sporting event, but also a global demonstration of culture, entertainment and sport.”

The Spanish Super Cup will be held from Jan. 8 - 12.

The new format takes the top two teams in La Liga from the previous season, and the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey.