Sports a Way of Life, Says Barshim

Sports is a way of life which encourages participants to lead a healthy life, said noted Qatari athlete and 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, at the 16th Annual Athletic Meet of Birla Public School, Doha.

The Qatari high jumper was addressing the gathering of guests, parents, teachers, athletes, well-wishers and students at Al Wakra Stadium recently.

The event started with the presentation of the national anthems of Qatar and India while BPS Sports Captain (Girls) Ashlyn Montero welcomed the gathering.

It was followed by a symbolic torch run by senior athletes. The sports meet was declared open by Maria Thomas, director, who also led the flag hoisting ceremony. The oath taking ceremony was led by School Sports Captain (Boys) Anwin Thomas.

In her address, Maria Thomas highlighted the popularity of sports persons and urged student athletes of the school to learn sportsmanship from a personality like Barshim.

Speaking on the occasion, BPS Principal AP Sharma said that in sports participation matters the most, not winning or losing.

The ceremony also featured dance performances, house wise display and march past. The performances of Qatar’s traditional dance forms were much appreciated by the audience.

The athletic meet concluded with prize distribution ceremony. Mars House led by Prajesh won the first prize in both display and march past. The meet was also attended by Rajesh Pillai, vice principal (Co-Scholastics), who was also the convener of the programme, Anam Sherif, Ramprasad and Shijo Pullen.