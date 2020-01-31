Stage Set for Biggest-Ever Arab Women Sports Tournament

Under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sports (SWS), the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) kicks off on Sunday, with the participation of 78 clubs from 18 countries.

This is the tournament's largest-ever participation, and is expected to witness fierce competition across nine game categories through the 11-day event, which runs until February 12, 2020, in Sharjah.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Head of the Supreme Organizing Committee (SOC) of AWST; Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chairperson of AWST's Preparatory Committee; as well as ambassadors, consul generals from different Arab countries, and several high-ranking sports officials.

Media sports personality, Mustafa Al Agha, is the official host of the opening ceremony, which will see Extraordinaire Goodwill Ambassador and well-known Emirati singer, Hussain Al Jassmi, perform AWST's anthem, Arab Women, an ode to the growing status of Arab women's sports, and will highlight Sharjah's role as an incubator for female athletes. The event will also have attractive light shows.

AWST's SOC has invited sports fans from across the UAE to attend the opening ceremony as well as the competitions, having confirmed that preparations for the opening ceremony, carried out in cooperation with in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Club in Samnan, are fully complete.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST's Supreme Organizing Committee, Head of AWST's Executive Committee and Director General of Sharjah Women's Sports (SWS) noted: "With all preparations for the tournament absolutely complete, we are excited to embark on a new journey and celebration of women's sports, which will be decorated by sentiments of fair play and will strengthen friendships among our fraternal Arab nations. We hope to see some terrific competitions in the coming days, which will further the advancement of women in sports. We are certain that AWST's participants will conduct themselves in a way that befits them and the countries they represents."