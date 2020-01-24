Thousands Gather as Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon 2020 Begins

Tens and thousands gather on Friday morning to participate in the 21th edition of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon.

People have flocked from all over the world to run the 42.195km stretch of road in Jumeirah.

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists not leave their vehicles on the roads surrounding the marathon to allow passage for emergency services.

They listed the road closures and diversions during the course of the marathon. Motorists must take note if they plan to drive around these areas.