Tigres Beat Palmeiras, Reach Club World Cup Final

Tigres defeated Palmeiras 1-0 in the Club World Cup semi-finals on Sunday thanks to a second-half penalty from star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Manager Tuca Ferretti had said his Liga MX team didn't fear the Brazilians, and his players seemed to take that message to heart on the pitch.

By reaching the Club World Cup final, Tigres made CONCACAF history and ensured the 2021 season would become one of the most significant years they've ever had regardless of where they place domestically.

The bigger picture

Tigres is the first CONCACAF team to ever reach the Club World Cup final. It beat a team in Palmeiras that had conquered Santos and Boca Juniors to qualify for the tournament by winning the Copa Libertadores

Gignac's incredible run

Gignac has now won three straight games for Tigres on their dream run, netting the late winner in the CONCACAF Champions League final to qualify for the Club World Cup and scoring a decisive brace in the Club World Cup quarter-finals before Sunday's victory. The French forward is up to 145 career goals at Tigres.

Who will Tigres play in the Club World Cup final?

Tigres will face the winner of Bayern Munich vs. Al Ahly in the final on Thursday, February 12.